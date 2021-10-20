US Stocks Will Continue to Rally

#stocks #rally

#SPY #SPX

“Economic challenges abound, and equities will rally climbing the ‘wall of worry'”— Paul Ebeling

The closely-watched monthly fund manager survey from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch indicate positive sentiment.

But some analysts surveyed are Bearish: their cash positions are the highest in a yr, as global economic growth expectations went South for the 1st time since April 2020.

At the same time, they are still holding stocks, with a 50% weighting. The overwhelming threat, as well as motivation, appears to be inflation, with 48% citing it as their Top risk. It is also informing investment decisions, driving fund managers into banks and out of utilities, a classic trade when interest rates are seen rising.

We are not overly concerned about inflation or the looming property-debt crisis in China bleeding outside the Mainland.

In the meantime, stocks have consolidated and legged up, with the S&P 500 rising near its all-time closing high. The benchmark has risen 20% YTD.

