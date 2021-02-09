Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip index finished Tuesday at the highest mark in 13 yrs, as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery following a containment of a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.19% at 5686.25, the highest closing level since 15 January 2008.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 2.01% at 3,603.49, the biggest daily gainer in a month. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.44% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.714%.

Japanese shares closed higher for a 3rd session running, after hitting fresh 30-yr highs, as strong corporate results and progress in vaccine rollouts raised expectations of a quick economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4% higher at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.08% at 1,925.54.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 168.47 +0.15 +0.09% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 372.23 +2.21 +0.60% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,740.64 +0.14 +0.01% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,505.93 +117.43 +0.40% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,476.19 +156.72 +0.53% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:58am EST 7,102.10 -58.70 -0.82% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,084.67 -6.57 -0.21% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:56am EST 1,518.27 +1.84 +0.12% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,181.67 -27.19 -0.44% .PSI PSE Composite Index 8 Feb 2021 7,065.55 +41.07 +0.58% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,603.49 +71.04 +2.01% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:26am EST 51,329.08 -19.69 -0.04% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 8 Feb 2021 1,586.13 +12.80 +0.81% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Feb 2021 336.90 +7.57 +2.30%

