Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index finished Tuesday at the highest mark in 13 yrs, as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery following a containment of a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.19% at 5686.25, the highest closing level since 15 January 2008.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 2.01% at 3,603.49, the biggest daily gainer in a month. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.44% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.714%.

Japanese shares closed higher for a 3rd session running, after hitting fresh 30-yr highs, as strong corporate results and progress in vaccine rollouts raised expectations of a quick economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.4% higher at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.08% at 1,925.54.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST168.47+0.15+0.09%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST372.23+2.21+0.60%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,740.64+0.14+0.01%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,505.93+117.43+0.40%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,476.19+156.72+0.53%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:58am EST7,102.10-58.70-0.82%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,084.67-6.57-0.21%
.SETISET Composite Index4:56am EST1,518.27+1.84+0.12%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,181.67-27.19-0.44%
.PSIPSE Composite Index8 Feb 20217,065.55+41.07+0.58%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,603.49+71.04+2.01%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:26am EST51,329.08-19.69-0.04%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI8 Feb 20211,586.13+12.80+0.81%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Feb 2021336.90+7.57+2.30%

