Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index finished Tuesday at the highest mark in 13 yrs, as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery following a containment of a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.19% at 5686.25, the highest closing level since 15 January 2008.
The Shanghai Composite index was up 2.01% at 3,603.49, the biggest daily gainer in a month. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.44% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.714%.
Japanese shares closed higher for a 3rd session running, after hitting fresh 30-yr highs, as strong corporate results and progress in vaccine rollouts raised expectations of a quick economic recovery.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4% higher at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.08% at 1,925.54.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|168.47
|+0.15
|+0.09%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|372.23
|+2.21
|+0.60%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,740.64
|+0.14
|+0.01%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,505.93
|+117.43
|+0.40%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,476.19
|+156.72
|+0.53%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:58am EST
|7,102.10
|-58.70
|-0.82%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,084.67
|-6.57
|-0.21%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:56am EST
|1,518.27
|+1.84
|+0.12%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,181.67
|-27.19
|-0.44%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|8 Feb 2021
|7,065.55
|+41.07
|+0.58%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,603.49
|+71.04
|+2.01%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:26am EST
|51,329.08
|-19.69
|-0.04%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|8 Feb 2021
|1,586.13
|+12.80
|+0.81%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Feb 2021
|336.90
|+7.57
|+2.30%
