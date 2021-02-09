Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reiterated by Mizuho as a Buy and its price target was raised to 325 from 250. The 52-wk trading range is 82.00 – 282.00. The consensus price target is 225.57.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE:SAM) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Guggenheim and its price target was increased to 1400 from 1379. The stock reached a new 52-wk high of 1,180.00 Monday. Its consensus target is at 1,041.69. The 52-wk low is 290.02.

