Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 9 February, as follows:

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reiterated by Mizuho as a Buy and its price target was raised to 325 from 250. The 52-wk trading range is 82.00 – 282.00. The consensus price target is 225.57.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE:SAM) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Guggenheim and its price target was increased to 1400 from 1379. The stock reached a new 52-wk high of 1,180.00 Monday. Its consensus target is at 1,041.69. The 52-wk low is 290.02.

