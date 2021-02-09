A Friend Can Keep You Feeling Happy and Healthy

#friend #friendship #happy #healthy

Friendships are good for our mental, physical, and emotional health. Studies have found that having good friends can add years to our lives, keep our brains sharp, and stave off loneliness which is a major risk factor for dementia.

According a study published in the Journals of Gerontology found that loneliness is associated with a 40% increased risk of dementia. And another study published in “JAMA Medicine” found that loneliness increased the risk of functional decline in study subjects over the age of 60, and also shortened their lifespan.

The University of Michigan Health researchers said that older adults who reported feelings of isolation were 1.5X more likely to die during the 6-yr period of the study. They were also unable to perform simple tasks such as walking around the block or lifting weights compared do people who were socially connected.

According to the study it is the quality and not the quantity of friends that count when it comes to bolstering our health and well-being.

Rosemary Blieszner, PhD., an expert in gerontology at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, says, “if you have at least one person who understands you and you can relate to honestly, that is enough to keep you feeling healthy.“

Dr. Blieszner says that social interaction with friends keeps our thinking and cognitive skills sharp.

“People who are socially isolated and not stimulated are the ones who tend to have lower cognitive ability in old age,” she says. She adds that besides keep your mentally fit, friends encourage others to eat well and stay physically fit.

“There can be a connection between the health habits you’re making and how that might be influenced by friends,” she says. “If they are healthy and encourage you, you gain benefits.”

