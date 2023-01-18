Trisara the Best of Phuket

In the tropical hills of north-western Phuket, a secluded private cove on the Andaman Sea inspired a vision. On a stretch of private beach filled breezy coconut palms, we envisioned a magical paradise where the heavens come down to earth. Thailand’s deep-rooted Buddhist traditions celebrate a mythical tropical garden paradise called Trisara, the garden in the third heaven. We draw inspiration from this celestial garden and from the poise and humility of Thai cultural traditions. Enshrined in nature, Trisara is a sanctuary for the senses, a private retreat with harmonious experiences intended to revive the spirit and to anchor life’s journey.

Phuket’s most renowned and exclusive private pool resort, Trisara embraces a pristine private access beach on the Andaman Sea. A secret hideaway nestled in a verdant, tropical paradise, Trisara’s private luxury pool villas and residences sit on gently terraced hillsides forested with indigenous palms, plumeria, exotic orchids and flowering vines. Each private pool villa and residence looks to the western horizon, offer gorgeous views of the Andaman Sea’s ethereal aquamarine waters.

The island resort sits within fourteen hectares a protected nature preserve that lends itself to extreme privacy and tranquillity. Trisara’s collection of private luxury villas and residences, and elegant dining and spa pavilions reflect the warmth and comfort of traditional Thai architecture and cultural values. Featuring spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces and private swimming pools, the villas and residences’ interior design are a pleasing mix of exotic natural materials and modern luxury elements. A private beach — reserved exclusively for in-residence guests — extends the length of the resort’s boundary and is ideal for sunbathing, water sports and long walks on the beach.

Trisara offers a cool mix of casual and fine dining options, where authentic Thai seafood inspired by local ‘mama recipes’ and innovative fusion dishes reflects Phuket’s legacy as a vibrant, multicultural trading port. The architecturally stunning cocktail lounge, featuring a creative mixology menu, is a great spot to end the day and take in the island’s spellbinding sunsets.

Physical and spiritual well-being are nurtured by the Five Pillars of wellness at JARA Spa, featuring private, light-filled, sea-facing treatment rooms situated alongside a centuries-old Ficus, the spiritual anchor of Trisara.

Trisara’s private beach fabulous infinity pool, modern fitness room, tennis courts, a Muay Thai boxing ring are available to in-residence guests. Children can enjoy the Kid’s Club, featuring a books, games, a creative play zone and a revolving menu of guided craft activities.

Trisara is ideal for couples seeking an intimate island retreat, and for families and friends wishing to enjoy relaxing holiday experiences with absolute privacy, tranquillity and gracious, attentive service.

Welcome to Trisara ….. The Garden in the Third Heaven

At Trisara, a collection of plush pool villas, all with breathtaking sea views, drops down a forested slope towards the Andaman Sea

The 39 pool villas, all with views of the sea, are spread across the 40-acre property, which offers a fantastic sense of solitude

Pru is the only Michelin-starred restaurant on Phuket and serves cuisine sourced locally or grown on Trisara’s own Pru Jampa farm near the resort