Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is launching the Global Unicorn Programs, a series of executive education programs focused on creating unicorns and an ecosystem of socially responsible and globally visionary entrepreneurs across Eurasia. In partnership with The World Government Summit of United Arab Emirates, The Executive Council of Dubai, Singapore Whampoa Group, Seoul Municipal Government and Maekyung Media Group, CKGSB will be offering programs in Dubai, UAE (Feb 15-17), Singapore (May 16-19) and Seoul, South Korea (Sept 12-15), with each location providing a unique perspective into three dynamic and technology-driven markets. These include Web3.0, blockchain, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence. CKGSB is taking the lead to bring the program to these dynamic markets.

What is Global Unicorn Program?

Global Unicorn Program is an executive education program and it has a clear goal: to foster the creation of unicorns and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the Euro-Asian continent. CKGSB designed the program with a clear goal in mind: to empower participants to achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations, by providing them with both a focus on social responsibility and a global perspective. Thus, the program is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills they need to turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into a reality. It will empower participants to take control of their entrepreneurial goals and make a positive impact on society. The project aims to provide selected participants with the latest technologies like It will empower them to achieve their goals and objectives.

Who is CKGSB?

CKGSB is a premier business school in China, offering diverse MBA programs, and short-term Executive Education programs to both Chinese and international students. The school is private, non-profit and independent, with a faculty governance structure. The school’s 45 full-time professors and 10 long-term visiting professors conduct research on global and China-specific business issues.

CKGSB is taking the lead in launching its first Global Unicorn Program in Dubai, in partnership with the Global Unicorn Center and the World Government Summit (WGS). Participants will have the opportunity to dive deep into the Dubai market and gain unparalleled regional knowledge, access cutting-edge tech-driven business practices, and construct their regional ecosystems by connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and officials on February 15th, during the exclusive WGS. Additionally, CKGSB is offering scholarships to eligible applicants who want to join the program.

Dubai unicorn program’s highlights: