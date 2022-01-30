Travel: The Best Hotel in Thailand 2022

#travel #hotel #Asia #Thailand #Phuket #luxury

Six Senses Yao Noi, Phuket

Phang Nga Bay is 1 of the world’s most spectacular seascapes and it sets the stage for your magical stay, just 45 mins from Phuket, this Six Senses island resort in Thailand is as close to nature’s luxury as you can be. It is not just green, but every shade of blue too, ready and waiting for you.

It begins with a subtle shift from indigo to violet, starlight fading in the night sky…

…silhouettes of dragons appear on the horizon at the jagged limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay.

The Andaman Sea is seemingly lit from beneath in a preternatural shade of cerulean. In a flash of scarlet and flame orange, the day arrives, greeted by the unfurling of lotus flowers and the calls of hornbills, kingfishers and coucals.

It would be Super if every morning looked like those at Six Senses Yao Noi.

The Sunrises are only 1 of the reasons to return to this tropical island resort off the coast of Phuket. Others include the breezy villas with their driftwood canopied beds, sunken sea-view bathtubs and decks large enough to cartwheel across; the sunny staff who make guests feel only-child special; and the communal half-moon infinity pool set high in the hills, forming a crescent above the bay.

Then there’s the spa, cleaved into the jungle and offering lemongrass teas, hot herbal massages and wellness rituals especially the Signature Yao Noi Journey, featuring a coconut scrub and steam) which last for hrs and leaving you zoned out in a good way.

The food comes from local fishermen, or the hotel’s gardens, mushroom hut and chicken coop, ah the poached Phuket lobster in coconut broth, perhaps, or hot-and-sour grouper curry.

To spend time here is joyful, a reminder of the beauty of nature and the possibilities that arrive with each new Sun up!

Enjoy your travels, the virus chaos is ending, Keep the Faith!