“The Power of Positive Thinking”

​”What we think and believe we will become, as it is so important that we start saying positive things about ourselves many times daily — Paul Ebeling

Replacing our negative with positive thoughts can give up to a 30% increase in our productivity, creativity and energy levels.

Barbara Fredrickson published a paper about the insight of positive thinking and the effects it has on our skills. It is also proven that positive thinking can reduce negative self-thoughts. This can lead to a reduction in the chance of depression.

Substitute any negative words for positive when speaking and direct your thoughts positively. Believe that you will succeed, and smile when talking to others. You can even “fake it, ’till you make it!” Over time your mindset will improve, dramatically.

During the day take time out and go for a 15-30 min walk, in nature if possible. The benefits from the Sun will give your body a boost and improve your mood.

Be grateful for entering a new day. Thank people you meet during the day.

Eat real food: It pays to have an all-around healthy eating plan such as a Mediterranean style diet which can provide all the nutrients and vitamins you need on a daily basis.

Choose music that makes you feel happy, and try to listen to music when meditating or exercising. This can help the release of endorphins which increases your endurance and mood.

Spend little time with negative people and lots time with positive people. Avoid toxic people such as narcissists completely as they will affect your life negatively.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!