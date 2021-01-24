Travel: Feeling Stuck, Try These Foreign-feeling US Destinations

#travel #US #destinations #getaway

With the international travel ban barring Americans from visiting many of their favorite overseas destinations, travelers are feeling stuck.

But some US destinations have a foreign feel and you can go now.

Below is a list of US getaways that feel a bit like European cities.

Charleston, South Carolina

In its beginnings, Charleston had the reputation of being a “Little London“, with a busy seaport welcoming ships from Europe that carried various European staples and luxuries. Defined by its rich history, cobblestone streets, and pre-Civil-War-era architecture, it is a sophisticated getaway that emanates old-world charm. Travelers can take advantage of luxury accommodations in Charleston’s downtown Historic District’s heart at the city’s best boutique properties.

Lake Forest, Illinois

American is not known for its castles and old country estates. But if you motor just outside of Chicago, you will find a hidden English-like retreat. Established in Y 1929, the 57-rm Deer Path Inn (feature picture) is reminiscent of a Tudor Manor home located in the English countryside. Considered a respite for Chicago city dwellers and out of towners, the Inn is known for its spacious accommodations and exceptional dining offerings. Get elevated European Cuisine and white-glove service in The English Room and traditional bangers and mash from The White Hart Pub.

Vail, Colorado

While mostly known for skiing, Vail is a year-round wonderland steeped in Bavarian culture. It is characterized by classic Bavarian style architecture, seen in the farmhouse-style hotels, bars, shops, and restaurants throughout. The village is reminiscent of the Bavarian alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which boasts picturesque cobblestone streets, alpine-like lakes, delicious cuisine and more. For luxurious accommodations, visitors can stay at 1 of Exclusive Resorts’ 10 private vacation homes within the Arrabelle at Vail Square. They feature private gourmet kitchens, spacious living rooms with fireplaces, views of the plaza, an ice rink and direct access to the Eagle Bahn gondola.

New Orleans, Louisiana

With its culture, cuisine, and architecture heavily influenced by Spanish Colonial settlers, walking through New Orleans’ French Quarter is reminiscent of walking through Spain’s streets. After you have spent some quality time there you will understand why New Orleans was once called “Spanish Louisiana.“

Cape Coral, Florida

Known for its 400 miles of navigable canals and waterways, Cape Coral gives you that city-on-the-water feel without venturing to Italy. Plus, you get the bonus of also getting a beachy getaway. As far as where to stay, The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village overlooks the Gulf of Mexico, San Carlos Bay, and the Caloosahatchee River, and it offers secluded adventures from private fishing charters to kayaks and paddleboards for guests to experience its canals rich with marine life.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith, soon International Travel will open up.