COVID-19 Vaccines Distributed Vs Administered

“The CDC says 41.4-M doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, and that 20.5-M have been administered to date”— Paul Ebeling
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 20,537,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the nation as of Saturday morning and distributed 41,411,550 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00a ET Saturday, the agency said.
The agency said 17,390,345 people had received 1 or more doses, while 3,027,865 people got the 2nd dose as Saturday, there is no data on when 2nd doses will be available to The People.
A total of 2,437,670 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
