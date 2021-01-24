China’s Stock Market Gained Over 18-M New Investors in 2020

#China #stock #market #investors

Around 18.02-M investors in China opened accounts to trade stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges in Y 2020, industry data showed.

That is a 36.04% increase from Y 2019 marking a record high not hit since Y 2017, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of Y 2020, the number of investors with A-share accounts marked 177.77-M.

In December alone, 1.62-M investors opened accounts in the nation’s stock market, up 100.39% compared with the same frame of the prior yr, the data showed.

