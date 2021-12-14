6.1 C
Train Your Mind to Be Happy

By Paul Ebeling

“We use our mind every day, yet very few of us have taken time to cultivate a deep understanding of its nature and function” — Paul Ebeling

So, unless we have studied and trained in Buddha’s teachings, you probably know very little about the different types of mind, how they are generated and what impact they have on our lives.

It is quite difficult for most people to recognize states of mind as they arise, and especially to distinguish between those that are virtuous and those that are non-virtuous.

Moreover, most people are at a loss as to how they might cultivate the former and abandon the latter.

The Big Q: What does understanding the mind have to do with creating a happy life?

Happiness and suffering are both merely states of mind.

The Big A: To truly be free from suffering and enjoy happiness in every moment, it is imperative that you possess a thorough and profound understanding of the mind and how to maintain control over it, and improve our quality of life both now and in the future.

There is no 1 thing in life that guarantees happiness. Everyone is different, so different things make us happy.

Understand what happiness means to you, figure out how you can achieve it.

Keep it in the back of your mind for when you really need it, to keep yourself grounded

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

