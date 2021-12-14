There is No Precedent for Omicron Occurring in Nature

#virus #nature #omicron

The Fear Porn Campaign: Rapidly news articles were published proposing the virus evolved in an AIDS patient and appears to spread far easier than previous variants. Calls for concern and the need for new restrictions flooded the airways. The press was talking about “everything except for the obvious, which is that this is a ‘vaccine’-escaped mutant.”

According to media reports, the Omicron variant was discovered in Botswana, in 4 fully “vaccinated” individuals. Physicians in South Africa responded saying that while the variant has been detected, they are not seeing significant illness from it. All cases so far have been mild and none has required hospitalization

Omicron appears to be evading the COVID vaccinations, resulting in breakthrough infections at a higher rate than previous variants. This is a sign that the mass vaccination campaign may be breeding “vaccine” resistance

There is a curious feature of Omicron that hints at it having been modified in a lab. The closest genetic sequences date back to mid-2020. It does not seem to belong to any of the evolutionary branches that have emerged since

Omicron has 25 nonsynonymous and only 1 synonymous spike mutation compared to its most recent common ancestor, AV.1. Were it a natural occurrence, that ratio ought to be somewhere between 25 to 50 and 25 to 100

There is no precedent for this oddity occurring in nature. There is, however, precedent for this in lab-leaked pandemics.

So far, all indications are that Omicron is among the mildest of the variants; highly infectious with rapid spread, but very mild in terms of symptoms.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!