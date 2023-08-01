Trading Competition Rolling Out 53,134 NRK to be won!

NRK has been listed on XT.COM at 12: 00 on June 05, 2023 (UTC). To show our gratitude toward users, XT.COM and NRK will jointly hold a two-week trading competition with a reward pool of 53,134 NRK to be given out!
Learn more about NRK: https://nordek.io/
⏰Time Period: 09:00 on August 01 – 09:00 on August 14, 2023 (UTC)
🎁 Activity 1: Trading NRK on XT.COM, Win a Share of 42,507.360 NRK!
During the campaign period, the top 50 users with the highest NRK/USDT trading volume (buys + sells) that reaches 150 USDT will share 42,507.360 NRK.
The rewards will be distributed as follows:
|Ranking
|Rewards
|Top 1
|6,376.104 NRK
|Top 2
|4,250.736 NRK
|Top 3
|2,125.368 NRK
|Top 4-10
|1,518.120 NKR Each
|Top 11-20
|850.147 NRK Each
|Top 21-50
|354.228 NRK Each
🎁 Activity 2: Hit the Top 20, will Share a 10,626.840 NRK Grand Prize Pool!
The top 20 accounts with the highest net buying volume (buys – sells – withdrawals) on XT.COM will win a share of 10,626.840 NRK!
The rewards will be distributed as follows:
|Ranking
|Rewards
|Top 1
|2,656.710 NRK
|Top 2
|1,594.026 NRK
|Top 3
|1,062.684 NRK
|Top 4-10
|455.436 NRK Each
|Top 11-20
|212.536 NRK Each
Notes:
- Rewards will be distributed within 5 working days to winners’ XT accounts after the event.
- XT reserves the right to disqualify trades that are deemed to be wash trades or illegally bulk registered accounts, as well as trades that display attributes of self-dealing or market manipulation.
- XT reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or activity rules at our sole discretion.
Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. XT will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins, but will not be responsible for your trading losses.