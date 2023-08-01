Trading Competition Rolling Out 53,134 NRK to be won!

NRK has been listed on XT.COM at 12: 00 on June 05, 2023 (UTC). To show our gratitude toward users, XT.COM and NRK will jointly hold a two-week trading competition with a reward pool of 53,134 NRK to be given out!

Learn more about NRK: https://nordek.io/

⏰Time Period: 09:00 on August 01 – 09:00 on August 14, 2023 (UTC)

🎁 Activity 1: Trading NRK on XT.COM, Win a Share of 42,507.360 NRK!

During the campaign period, the top 50 users with the highest NRK/USDT trading volume (buys + sells) that reaches 150 USDT will share 42,507.360 NRK.

The rewards will be distributed as follows:

Ranking Rewards Top 1 6,376.104 NRK Top 2 4,250.736 NRK Top 3 2,125.368 NRK Top 4-10 1,518.120 NKR Each Top 11-20 850.147 NRK Each Top 21-50 354.228 NRK Each

🎁 Activity 2: Hit the Top 20, will Share a 10,626.840 NRK Grand Prize Pool!

The top 20 accounts with the highest net buying volume (buys – sells – withdrawals) on XT.COM will win a share of 10,626.840 NRK!

The rewards will be distributed as follows:

Ranking Rewards Top 1 2,656.710 NRK Top 2 1,594.026 NRK Top 3 1,062.684 NRK Top 4-10 455.436 NRK Each Top 11-20 212.536 NRK Each

Notes:

Rewards will be distributed within 5 working days to winners’ XT accounts after the event.

XT reserves the right to disqualify trades that are deemed to be wash trades or illegally bulk registered accounts, as well as trades that display attributes of self-dealing or market manipulation.

XT reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or activity rules at our sole discretion.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. XT will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins, but will not be responsible for your trading losses.