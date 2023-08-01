Deposit and trade to share a prize pool of 30,000 USDT, win up to 8,000 USDT!

In appreciation of the support and trust from both new and existing users, XT.COM is hosting the “Deposit and Trade” event, where participants can share a reward pool of 30,000 USDT and win up to 8,000 USDT!

⏰Event Duration: July 29, 2023 – August 12, 2023 (UTC)

💥Reward Upgrade Plan💥

Click to sign up and get a chance to win a trial fund of 10 USDT for 5 randomly chosen users. During the event, if you transfer at least 200 USDT from another account to the futures account and have at least one futures transaction of ≥100 USDT, you will receive an additional gift package reward ranging from 5-100 USDT. Additionally, based on your trading volume, you can earn the following rewards or subsidies:

Trading Volume Rewards Top 3 8,000 USDT/person Trading volume ≥ 10,000 USDT 20% loss subsidy in equivalent gift package Trading volume ≥ 20,000 USDT 30% loss subsidy in equivalent gift package Trading volume ≥ 100,000 USDT 60% loss subsidy in equivalent gift package

Note:

Rewards will be issued to the accounts within 7 working days after the end of the campaign.

This activity is limited to users who have received the email invitation, and forwarding the registration link will be invalid.

The gift package includes one or more of the following: Trial fund, Locked XT, or USDT. Locked XT will be distributed based on the equivalent value of USDT and will be unlocked on T+1 day after being converted to XT at 30% of the user’s daily futures trading fee.

Duplicate accounts, fake accounts, or any other fraudulent activities are strictly prohibited. Once verified, rewards will not be issued. If the event rewards are obtained in improper ways, we reserve the right to cancel your eligibility for the rewards.

XT reserves the right to make the final interpretation of the results of these activities.



XT reserves the right, at its discretion, to change, modify, or remove portions of the announcement at any time by posting the amended version on the website.