Top Online Trading Platforms in February 2023

If you intend to actively trade the markets, broker’s trading platform will be the place you should pay closer attention to. Unlike long-term investors who do not need to get the best price every time, active or short-term traders live and die on their ability to get a cheap price. As a result, locating a broker with a top trading platform might be critical.

The finest trading platforms allow traders to make orders quickly and easily, keep a watchlist of stocks and funds, receive notifications for securities that may be interesting trades, evaluate complicated options trades, and much more. A good trading platform may also give streaming news and even better transaction execution, allowing you to acquire the best potential price.

Top trading platforms for online brokerages in February 2023

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is a solid all-around pick for any investor, especially beginning investors, but it also makes a solid pick for active traders, too. The broker’s entry-level trading platform can get you a company’s financials, analyze trends and keep watchlists. But step to its StreetSmart Edge platform for the flagship experience: a highly customizable platform that offers screeners for trading ideas, news feeds, live CNBC coverage, advanced charting and an all-in-one trading ticket. StreetSmart Edge comes in both web and desktop versions. All of this and you’ll get Schwab’s excellent customer service and its bevy of other great features.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers has long been popular with active traders, because of its good trade execution and ability to transact in almost any market. The broker’s core platform gets the job done if you just need to make a quick trade, but traders will likely find the broker’s Trader Workstation to be a real workhorse. This fully featured platform seems to do it all: customizable charts, real-time data, streaming news, option analytics and more. Interactive Brokers offers a Pro tier with per-share pricing and a Lite tier with commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs. Either way, you get access to its top trading platform, and you’ll also get discounts if you’re trading significant volume.

TradeStation

With volume discounts and powerful trading platforms, TradeStation should make it to a trader’s shortlist for potential brokers. The flagship desktop app provides a high-caliber experience, with built-in charting indicators, more than 180 technical and fundamental indicators, the ability to create your own indicators and decades of historical data for backtesting strategies. Although if you don’t quite need all that power but still want a highly capable app, you can opt for the broker’s web-based platform with streaming real-time quotes, dozens of technical studies, watchlists and plenty more. And if you’re looking to trade cryptocurrency, TradeStation offers some very favorable commissions.

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade has long been a favorite of active traders, and the broker brings two trading platforms to the fight. Its classic web-based platform does all the core fundamentals, including streaming news, third-party research and watchlists. TD ups its game with its thinkorswim platform, which is available in web, desktop and mobile versions. This full-powered platform gives you access to not only the basic securities (stocks, bonds, ETFs, options and mutual funds) but also the more advanced ones (futures, forex and futures options). You’ll have some 400 technical studies and plenty of charting tools as well as analytics to help you understand it all.

(Charles Schwab has purchased TD Ameritrade and expects to integrate the two companies in 2023.)

Merrill Edge

Merrill Edge’s high-feature trading platform is called MarketPro, and it offers a ton of elements that active traders can appreciate. The platform’s dashboard is highly customizable, allowing you to set everything up to play to your strengths with an easy drag-and-drop interface. Other features include access to Nasdaq Level II quotes, more than 100 technical studies to help you analyze the trading action and charting tools that use streaming data. Of course, with Merrill’s offering you can set trade alerts, create watchlists and access all the other core platform functions. Combine that with Merrill’s strong research and you have a winning combo.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a favorite of active traders, and it offers a number of trading platforms, though most require a monthly subscription. The broker’s core platform is available free in web and mobile versions, and it’s solid on the fundamentals, with watchlists, customizable charts and technical studies. Those looking to move up to an even more powerful platform have at least four other options, including Lightspeed Trader, Sterling Trader Pro and Eze EMS. Each offers streaming Nasdaq Level II quotes, watchlists, advanced charting and technical studies. Some of the platforms include research, customizable order routing and market scanners to find where the action is. Monthly pricing starts at $130, though the lowest-cost option (Lightspeed Trader) lets you fully offset the subscription cost with at least $130 in commissions in the prior month. Truly active traders can rapidly cut their commission fees with volume-based pricing.

Key Takeaway

While active traders may prioritize a broker’s trading platform, it is not the sole factor to consider. Traders should also examine what other types of value a broker may provide, such as fundamental or technical research, expenses such as volume-based discounts, and, last but not least, customer support, which can assist with any hard situations that arise along the route.

