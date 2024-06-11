Knightsbridge Group Update: Major Milestones Achieved

Dear Knightsbridge Team and Valued Stakeholders,

I’m delighted to share with you the remarkable progress and major milestones achieved by Knightsbridge Group, underscoring our commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence. Here’s a summary of our recent accomplishments:

Completion of Automated Trading Software Base: Our team has successfully completed the foundation of our automated trading software, a significant achievement that paves the way for enhanced trading capabilities. The software is now fully operational and primed for AI and algorithm extensions. Today marks a monumental step as we launch the software for testing on Velo BTC markets, with plans for expansion to various platforms including Gate, XT, Binance, and more. Furthermore, we are gearing up for seamless integration with MT5 through our partnership with Rock-West, ensuring heightened efficiency and reach in our trading endeavors.

Registration of Own Fund in Asia: We are currently in the process of registering our own fund in Asia, a strategic move poised to fortify our presence in the region and unlock new opportunities. We anticipate the fund to be operational by Q3, enhancing our ability to explore diverse investment avenues.

Progress in AI-Capable Serviced Office “Innovation Exchange”: Our venture into AI-capable serviced office spaces, branded as “Innovation Exchange,” is progressing well. We anticipate its grand opening in Q3, which will synergize with our registered fund. While the fund’s primary focus remains on trading and market making, a portion will be allocated towards venture capital type investments, aligning with our commitment to fostering innovation.

Expansion into the UK: Our expansion efforts in the UK are gaining momentum, with several products currently undergoing approval processes with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These products, spanning across real estate, film, and tech industries, have garnered significant interest from eager customers.

Advancement in Obtaining ISIN and Cusip: Progress towards obtaining our ISIN and Cusip has been promising, with expectations of receiving both within the month. This achievement will propel our UK listing to the next stage, unlocking new opportunities and avenues for growth.

Success of KDA and Upcoming Points Exchange Launch: Knightsbridge Digital Asset (KDA) continues to exceed expectations, trading well above its listing price. Exciting developments are on the horizon as we prepare to launch our points exchange in the coming months. This exchange will facilitate the utilization of KDA in innovative ways, forging partnerships with renowned brands worldwide.

Positive Reception of Knightsbridge Law: Knightsbridge Law received a warm reception during our recent European visit, solidifying its position as a growing entity in the legal services sector. With a strong foothold established in Asia and Europe, Knightsbridge Law is poised for continued growth and success.

These milestones underscore our unwavering dedication to driving innovation, delivering value to our stakeholders, and shaping a brighter future for Knightsbridge Group. As we continue on this remarkable journey, I extend my gratitude to each member of our team for their hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence.