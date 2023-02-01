ImmutableX Passport -Gaming Onboard Web3

A new tool, which will serve as a non-custodial wallet, gamer profile, and authentication solution for Web3 gamers, set to be released in April 2023.

ImmutableX, the Ethereum scaling system, will shortly debut the Immutable Passport, which will give a one-stop shop for gaming studios wishing to integrate gamers into Web3.

According to the press release form the company, the ImmutableX team conducted a customer research and found that the “ease of onboarding, security, compliance and plug and play features were the top priorities for development studios integrating Web3 components into their game,”

In compare to an Xbox Gamertag or an Apple ID, the new invented tool is called as a non-custodial wallet. Gamer profile, and authentication solution that does not require a password at sign-on. This implies that Immutable does not keep a user’s private keys or participate in transaction signing.

Players may use the Immutable Passport to access a range of utilities, including a secure digital wallet, fraud prevention, and seamless authentication across Web3 games and markets.

According to Immutable, the new solution will assist Web3 game companies in “driving acceptance across mainstream audiences, maintaining enterprise-grade security, and gaining valuable player statistics.” Furthermore, any studio that implements Passport will have access to active ImmutableX ecosystem players.

“In order for Web3 gaming to reach a billion players, onboarding must be invisible, safe, and function across every game – mobile, console, or desktop,” said Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of Immutable. “Passport is a self-custodial wallet that allows users to sign in with just an email and a one-time password – it will be a game changer for players and drastically cut user acquisition expenses.”

In recent months, large firms like as Ubisoft and Square Enix have embraced crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to generate new revenue streams for artists. Web3 gaming has also seen tremendous development and investment, according to a study from blockchain analytics firm DappRadar, which stated that $748 million was raised in August 2022 in the report for the creation of new Web3 games.

We are developing Immutable Passport, the instant non-custodial wallet onboarding solution for web3 games. Designed to onboard the next billion users into web3 #onIMXhttps://t.co/A8WKmGUxlV pic.twitter.com/NOxmZl2vDk — Immutable 🅧 – $IMX (@Immutable) January 31, 2023

What is Immutable X?

Immutable X is an Ethereum blockchain-based Layer 2 scaling solution. It was established with the goal of providing near-instant confirmation and near-zero gas prices for NFT trading and minting. Immutable was founded in Australia in 2018 by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson, and Alex Connolly.