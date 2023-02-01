Metaverse Tokens See Gains Up To 150% In 2023

January 2023 has just passed, and for the first month of the year, the leading Crypto tokens have been Bitcoin and Etheruem. Both of which increased 38-44%, gaining a lot of media attention for being back on the rise, yet they were not the tokens to have increased the most in the month of January.

Metaverse tokens:



Decentraland’s MANA rose 150%

About Decentraland: The first fully decentralized world, Decentraland is controlled via the DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Via the DAO, you decide and vote on how the world works

The Sandbox’s SAND rose 92%

About The Sandbox: The Sandbox is a virtual Metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experience

Axie Infinity’s AXS rose 80%

About Axie Infinity’s AXS: Axie is a new type of game, partially owned and operated by its players. Earn AXS tokens by playing and use them to decide the future of the game!

Apecoin project’s APE rose 63.3%

About The Ape Project: The Ape Project is an NFT collection of 3,000 unique apes that are part of a Primal Experiment that earns our members residual cryptocurrency daily on the Ethereum blockchain.

Internet Computer project ICP rose 48.9%

About ICP: The Internet Computer (#ICP) is the first World Computer blockchain. In a seismic advance, everything from a simple dapp, to a billion-user social network, massively multiplayer online game, mass market video streaming service, decentralized financial exchange, or large mission-critical enterprise system, can now run on public blockchain.

KXCO FBX rose 39.6%

About KXCO: KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

