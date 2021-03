Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

– China’s blue-chip stock index closed at its lowest mark in more than 3 months Thursday amid investor concern over possible policy tightening and rising tensions between China and some Western countries over Xinjiang.

The Shanghai Composite index finished down 0.1% to 3,363.59. The blue-chip CSI300 index edged down 0.05%.

Japanese shares closed higher Thursday as investors bought beaten-down cyclical stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 1.14% higher at 28,729.88, ending a 4-day losing streak, while the broader TOPIX spiked 1.4% to close at 1,955.55

Australian shares ended higher Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.2% at 6,790.6, and New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.2% higher at 12,388.06.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 25 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:40am EDT 170.96 +2.27 +1.35% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 338.48 -2.85 -0.83% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,684.81 -28.50 -1.66% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,729.88 +324.36 +1.14% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 27,899.61 -18.53 -0.07% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:04am EDT 7,022.60 +8.70 +0.12% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,008.33 +11.98 +0.40% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:45am EDT 1,571.04 +0.21 +0.01% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,122.88 -33.26 -0.54% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,581.00 +83.99 +1.29% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,363.59 -3.47 -0.10% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:26am EDT 48,440.12 -740.19 -1.51% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Mar 2021 1,597.73 -4.67 -0.29% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Mar 2021 387.11 -3.37 -0.86%

