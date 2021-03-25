Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? The People are Back to Cooking at Home

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) broke out on 10 March at 132.75 and confirmed on 24 March at 165.83. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr target price at 228/share. The current Street consensus 1 yr price target is 146.84.
WSM is trading Thursday at 167.89 within 52-wk range of 36.54 – 184.32 (its all-time high).
The Key support is at 154.01 and the resistance is Nil. The pattern suggests a break away gap from 136.39-158.52.
Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as some of our Key technical indicators have tuned Very Bullish.
Paul Ebeling
