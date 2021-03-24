Fighting Mr. Biden to Keep America Energy Independent

#energy #Biden #oil #gas

$USO

Wednesday, 14 states including Louisiana and Wyoming filed suit against Mr. Biden’s administration to challenge his pause on new Crude Oil and Nat Gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

A coalition of 13 states filed 1 lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana, while Wyoming filed a its own lawsuit in federal court in that state.

The states joining Louisiana’s suit included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Mr. Biden in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing on federal lands pending a policy review.

The US Interior Department, which oversees the federal Oil & Gas program, is set to launch a review of the federal crude oil and nat gas leasing program Thursday, a Key step that will determine whether the administration will permanently halt all new leases.

The department declined to comment on the litigation.

