Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 25 March, as follows:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) was started with a Buy rating and a 10 price target at DA Davidson. The consensus target is set lower at 7.58.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target on the legacy technology giant to 50. The Street consensus target is 51.30.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was started with a Buy rating and a 19 price target at B. Riley Securities. The consensus price objective is 17.20.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank, which has a 76 price target for the semiconductor giant. The consensus target is 65.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg, which also raised the price target to 160. The consensus target is at 147.25

