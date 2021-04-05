The SafeMoon Report

SafeMoon $SAFEMOON

Our Target 2021 .000001

The crypto trading space is consistently producing new coins for people to trade and invest. The latest “next big thing” is one known as SafeMoon, which appears to be getting a lot of Social Media interest from investors according to our latest research.

SafeMoon is 100% community-driven and fair launch Defi token. SafeMoon developers have facilitated offering rewards to investors and impose a 10% penalty on sellers. 5% of the penalty amount is distributed to shareholders and the rest 5% gets burned manually.

SafeMoon protocol works on the principle of automatic LP and every transaction contributes to the automatic generation of liquidity inside PancakeSwap LP. SafeMoon allots RFI static rewards to holders through static reflection and it leads to the growth of their SafeMoon balance in a consistent manner.

Safemoon protocol is a mixture of RFI tokenomics with the added function of auto-liquidity generating protocol. A fork from BEE with some added benefits. First, the dev has minted the tokens – sent the balance to DxSale for fair launch – and then burned the remainder of the tokens. Dev had to partake in presale. Second, utilized the DxSale protocol to foster trust in the community by auto-locking liquidity for 4 years. Simple tokenomics and elegant design and production of token information has catered to the overall success of the project. 100% community owned and driven – no rug is possible. #safemoon join us on our journey safely to the moon!

