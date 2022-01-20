Home 2022 The Problem of Inflation

The Problem of Inflation

By
Paul Ebeling
-
5
Franchise business growth with earning money, copy space. 3d render.

#inflation #cash #fiat #savings #cryptocurrency #assets #hedge #bitcoin

$BTCUSD $KNIGHTS $USD $GLD

“Everyone with paper savings fears inflation. But after years of low or almost no inflation in many parts of the world people cannot stop talking of a coming inflationary storm“– Paul Ebeling

Simply put: Inflation is the steady rise of prices for goods and services over a period, has many effects, good and bad. Because inflation erodes the value of cash, it encourages consumers to spend and stock up on items that are slower to lose value. It lowers the cost of borrowing and reduces unemployment.

Inflation is now a given, so it is logical to expect fiat currency holders to respond. Pressures like these naturally push investors toward “safe assets” – traditionally blue-chip stocks and gold. But more recently, the “safe asset” category has a new member: crypto.

We see all crypto assets as digital gold because are mostly held as assets that are not used as a form of payment in a significant way now.

Perhaps we will find out soon if crypto really has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with fiat!

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBitcoin Mining Energy Usage is Inconsequential
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR