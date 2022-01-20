Women are Being Converted into Crypto Believers

“True believers are not backing off. While it’s mostly young men who are trading cryptocurrency, research finds a growing number of women are in and prefer trading crypto over stocks” — Paul Ebeling

A Y 2021 survey from NORC at the University of Chicago finds that 41% of cryptocurrency traders are women, while women make up only 38% of stock traders.

Research has shown women are more risk averse than men when it comes to their overall investment strategy.

The Big Q: How do you entice women to invest in 1 of the most volatile assets on Wall Street?

The Big A: By working to change the perception that crypto is a male dominated industry.

Plus, NFTs are a super gateway for women to break into crypto.

