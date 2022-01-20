Home 2022 Women are Being Converted into Crypto Believers

Women are Being Converted into Crypto Believers

Paul Ebeling
True believers are not backing off. While it’s mostly young men who are trading cryptocurrency, research finds a growing number of women are in and prefer trading crypto over stocks” — Paul Ebeling

A Y 2021 survey from NORC at the University of Chicago finds that 41% of cryptocurrency traders are women, while women make up only 38% of stock traders.

Research has shown women are more risk averse than men when it comes to their overall investment strategy.

The Big Q: How do you entice women to invest in 1 of the most volatile assets on Wall Street?

The Big A: By working to change the perception that crypto is a male dominated industry.

Plus, NFTs are a super gateway for women to break into crypto.

Paul Ebeling
