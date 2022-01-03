The People Have Been Groomed to Be Addicted to Fear, Break Free!

#fear #addiction #ThePeople #freedom #thinking #courage

“Without fear, they cannot rob us of our freedoms” — Paul Ebeling

In his book “United States of Fear,” psychiatrist Mark McDonald diagnoses the US as suffering from mass delusional psychosis, driven by an irrational fear of what is now an innocuous virus

The fearful overreaction did not have its origin in what happened in Y 2020. Government, corporations and powerful individuals have engaged in a systematic “grooming” effort toward irrational fear addiction for decades

The underlying motivation of this psychological campaign has been an attack on the core structures, foundations and institutions of society in order to nurture a sense of dependency on government

To overcome their addiction to fear, a person must still have a sense of curiosity and be willing to look at new information. If they’re not, they’re not treatable and cannot be stopped from trading their and our freedom for a false sense of security.

So, the Key is finding those who are still open and receptive to new information, so that we can reach a tipping point where there are more fearless people than fear addicted 1s.

A likely reason why nonsensical countermeasures have been embraced is because fear paralyzes rational thinking.

People who are terrified of dying from COVID cannot comprehend how ridiculous masking is because they cannot reason their way through the problem logically. What is more, they do not want to.

This is not a data war, we won that a long time ago. It is a psychological war, and it really needs to be thought of that way.

We have to keep in mind that information and data is only as useful as the psychological state of the recipient, the situation worsen if people are not open and receptive.

The state supplants the father

The goal is to take away the interest, the capacity, the comfort, both internally and also on a societal level, of men and women coming together. If men and women stop coming together, if they stop desiring one another, if they stop conversing intelligently with one another, if they stop dating, getting married, having children, then we no longer have families. We have single parents.

If we do not have families, we do not have civic organizations. We do not have churches. We do not have communities. What we do have are single parents running around with their own children, most relying on government, to help keep them financially and physically safe. So, the role of the father, the role of the mother is simply eliminated. The state then steps in and the state supplants the role of the father and begins to take over.

The solution

It is so important that the American people come together and throw off this corrupt cabal of power and structure so that they can rebuild. If it does not happen, I believe we are going to look forward to a very, very dark period of time that is going to last for yrs or decades.

If you are addicted to fear, and have the will to break it, you can do it. And the 1st thing to do is surround yourself with like-minded people, and be sure to meet in person, whenever possible. Part of finding your tribe involves gathering your courage and speaking your mind.

Yes, that is the 1st, most important step that you can take to becoming a stronger, healthier, and more pro-freedom, pro-American individual.

Have a prosperous fear free New Year, Keep the Faith!