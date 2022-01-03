Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Spins $600-M Domestically

#boxoffice #domestic #Spiderman #Sony #Disney #Marvel #Universal

‘Sing 2’ was the other big holiday winner as families began to return to the multiplex in force while ‘Licorice Pizza’ made headlines at the specialty box office.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rang in Y 2022 in style, earning another $52.7-M over New Year’s weekend to become the 10th biggest film in history at the domestic box office after collecting $609.9-M through Sunday.

Globally, the film has set a lots of records, including becoming the 1st film of the VirusCasedemic era to clear the $1-B threshold at the worldwide box office, a mark it made without China.

Spider-Man is a huge win for Sony and starts off the new year on a positive note for Hollywood and stressed-out theater owners. It’s the 1st film to do pre-VirusCasedemic level business.

Universal and Illumination’s family Sing 2 was the other big winner. Now that kids ages 5 and older can be vaccinated, family films are picking up. Sing 2 stayed at #2 over New Year’s weekend with $19.6-M for a 14-day domestic gross of $89.8-M.

Also on the family front: Disney’s Thanksgiving offering Encanto finished the weekend with more than $90-M in the bank domestically and $205.7-M worldwide.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man both continued to disappoint after soft holiday openings.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, Keep the Faith!