The New Rolex Submariner 41mm

By Paul Ebeling

Date/No-Date, the new 41mm Rolex Submariner was re-created from the ground-up, resulting in a well-portioned watch that has a new bracelet to go along with its new case and high performance movement“– Paul Ebeling

All of my favorite Submariner greatest hits are returning: 2 black dial references, 1 with black bezel and another with the Kermit Green bezel; then there are 2-tone references in Oystersteel and yellow gold, a bright Blue dial and bezel, another with a black dial and bezel; two yellow gold models, a black dial and bezel and one with a blue dial and bezel; and, lastly, a white-gold reference with black dial and bright Blue bezel.

For the entirety of the new Rolex Submariner Date 41mm, its Cerachrome bezels bear markings in either PVD gold or platinum.

Latest Rolex Submariner Date 41mm and Submariner No-Date 41mm Price & Specs

Movement Automatic Caliber 3235 or 3230 with 70 hours power reserve
Case Ref. 126610 in Oystersteel, Ref. in 26613 in Oystersteel and yellow gold, Ref. 126618 in yellow gold, Ref. 126619 in white gold with 300 metres water resistance
Strap Oystersteel bracelet
Price From $8,100 for Oystersteel No-Date, From $9,150 Oystersteel with black bezel and Date

Have a healthy, happy Thanksgiving weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

