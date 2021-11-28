Azimut Grande Trideck in a Class Alone

#luxury #yacht #Azimut

“Azimut’s Grande Trideck has wowed boat show audiences from Cannes and Monaco to Fort Lauderdale, its 1st sale in Asia has been confirmed“– Paul Ebeling

A Key feature of the Trideck is how the design team focused their attention equally on both the interior and exterior spaces.

The interior layout provides clients with great flexibility to have luxury private dining rooms, comfortable saloons and entertainment rooms according to their preference.

The Trideck marks Southeast Asia’s regional dealer’s 3rd superyacht sale for Singapore this yr, following a Grande 32 Metri and a Benetti Oasis 40M in collaboration with Benetti Asia.

Have a walk through.

Have a healthy, healthy Thanksgiving weekend, Keep the Faith!