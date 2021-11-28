Patek Philippe Museum, The Greatest Horological Showcase

#PatekPhilippe #museum #Geneva

The Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva celebrates its 20th anni showing the history and the art of watchmaking.

It showcases at least 8,000 horological objects and related materials covering 500 yrs of history, but it also celebrates the art of watchmaking.

For the casual reader, Ref. 5002 pictured above, debuted there in Y 2001 is better known as the Sky Moon Tourbillon, and it is 1 of the most significant watches ever made.

Now that travel is possible again for many, we suggest you put the Patek Philippe Museum on your itinerary. For watch enthusiasts and collectors, it is a must-visit place, and going there is akin to making a pilgrimage.

Visitors to the Museum should do some research ahead of any visit as there is a lot to experience, and it is only open from 2 pm to 6 pm from Tuesday to Friday. Saturday is best to make a day of it as opening hours are extended from 10 am to 6 pm. This is also the day that public guided tours are organized. We recommend a tour.

