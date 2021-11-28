#family #Thanksgiving

“Family is a collective group of connected people who share the good times and the bad” — Paul Ebeling

… a few of the benefits of spending time with family are that nobody knows you like your family and they can be a source of comfort and safety.

Family is not perfect, but it is important to build family bonds that gets us through the thick and thin times.

There are lots of advantages of family.

Below are some of the Key benefits of family time together, as follows:

Having the nuclear family under 1 roof, as opposed to broken families under multiple roofs is financially sound. Pragmatically, that offers huge savings and allows more spending money for things the whole family may need and want.

Plus, more financial stability can mean that the people in the family have more time to spend with each other. And, many positive statistics to prove it.

Positive behaviors make everybody in the family feel closer emotionally to each other, which is always a good thing. Everyday group activities are known as a family’s core activities. And those that require much time, money and planning like special events, vacations are called balance activities.

Finding happy/fun ways to spend special time together should be a source of joy. The benefits of family bonding are deeply related to a family’s ability to better adapt to the changes that come with life.

The strengthening of family bonds is a Key benefit of family time. Strong family bonds are very important in order to make us more resilient to the changes and challenges of life.

The academic success of a child is associated with having his/her parents provide help and guidance when needed.

It starts in Kindergarten when you spend enough time letting your child know that you value education and expect them to put forth their best effort.

Teenagers that always have an understanding and helping parent by their side will be less likely to have big problems.

Much of who we are is developed when we are children. All we know is our parents and family. Developing a sense of belonging as a child is a huge benefit of family that stays with you throughout your life. A sense of belonging can lead to a happier child. A benefit of family time is learning that we are cared for and needed and both elements are important to happiness.

Every family will suffer conflicts. At times, siblings seem born to argue with each other, it is good for them to learn to express their emotions and say what is bothering them. It is good for them to learn to talk through things aka, conflict resolution.

The Key benefit of spending time with family is increased chances for success. A positive family environment allows the individuals to grow not worry.

All of the great benefits of family that I mentioned sets up family members for more success.

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!