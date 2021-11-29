#BoxOffice #Thanksgiving #VirusCasedemic #GUCCI #DISNEY

Moviegoing over the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday did not come close to reaching pre-VirusCasedemic marks, never the less Hollywood feasted on gains for family fare and adult dramas.

Walt Disney Animation’s original musical adventure Encanto topped the domestic chart with a Wednesday-Sunday opening of $40.3-M, the best start of the virus chaos era for an animated title. That includes $27-M for the 3-day weekend. Overseas, Encanto opened to $29.3-M from more than 47 markets for a global launch of $69.6-M

Driven by Latinos and an A CinemaScore in North America, Encanto was the 1st animated studio title to receive an exclusive theatrical release since the COVID-19 crisis struck in Spring Y 2020

MGM and United Artists’ House of Gucci was another Thanksgiving winner.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gucci sewed up a 5-day debut of $21.8-M and $14.2-M at the weekend, both record numbers for an adult drama in the VirusCasedemic era and reflecting star Lady Gaga’s appeal among younger adults. 45% of ticket buyers were between the ages of 18-34, while 34% were 45 anni and older.

Gucci placed #3 behind Encanto and holdover Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Overseas, the drama opened to $12.9-M from 40 markets for a global start of $34.7-M.

Sony’s family friendly Ghostbusters: Afterlife finished Sunday with an estimated 10-day domestic total of $87.8-M and $115.8-M worldwide.

Afterlife grossed $35.3-M domestically for the 5-day Thanksgiving outing including $24.5-M for the weekend.

Warner Bros.’ King Richard came #7 in its 2nd weekend to finish Sunday with a DOA domestic take of maybe $11-M

Have some fun see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is about over, Keep the Faith!