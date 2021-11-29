3.5 C
Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Led Thanksgiving with $40.3-M, ‘House of Gucci’ Took in $21.8-M

By Paul Ebeling

#BoxOffice #Thanksgiving #VirusCasedemic #GUCCI #DISNEY

$DIS $CMCSA $SNE

Moviegoing over the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday did not come close to reaching pre-VirusCasedemic marks, never the less Hollywood feasted on gains for family fare and adult dramas.

Walt Disney Animation’s original musical adventure Encanto topped the domestic chart with a Wednesday-Sunday opening of $40.3-M, the best start of the virus chaos era for an animated title. That includes $27-M for the 3-day weekend. Overseas, Encanto opened to $29.3-M from more than 47 markets for a global launch of $69.6-M

Driven by Latinos and an A CinemaScore in North America, Encanto was the 1st animated studio title to receive an exclusive theatrical release since the COVID-19 crisis struck in Spring Y 2020

MGM and United Artists’ House of Gucci was another Thanksgiving winner.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gucci sewed up a 5-day debut of $21.8-M and $14.2-M at the weekend, both record numbers for an adult drama in the VirusCasedemic era and reflecting star Lady Gaga’s appeal among younger adults. 45% of ticket buyers were between the ages of 18-34, while 34% were 45 anni and older.

Gucci placed #3 behind Encanto and holdover Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Overseas, the drama opened to $12.9-M from 40 markets for a global start of $34.7-M.

Sony’s family friendly Ghostbusters: Afterlife finished Sunday with an estimated 10-day domestic total of $87.8-M and $115.8-M worldwide.

Afterlife grossed $35.3-M domestically for the 5-day Thanksgiving outing including $24.5-M for the weekend.

Warner Bros.’ King Richard came #7 in its 2nd weekend to finish Sunday with a DOA domestic take of maybe $11-M 

Have some fun see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is about over, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

