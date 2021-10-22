20.8 C
The Market Loves President Trump’s (45) ‘TRUTH’…

By Paul Ebeling

$DWAC

“… so do The People” — Paul Ebeling

Shares of the blank-check acquisition company that plans to publicly list President Trump’s (45) new social media venture soared again Friday, with trading halted multiple times due to volatility.

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock was last seen at 93.02 or +48 (107%) after earlier marking a high of 175 earlier in the session.

The SPAC Digital World rose more than 300% Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of almost $1.5-B on news it would merge with Trump’s media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social.

Fidelity’s data showed Digital World was the most traded stock on its platform on Thursday.

It was also the most discussed stock on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from retail investors. Message volumes on Stocktwits related to the SPAC were up more than 9,000%.

The stock traded more than 77-M shares by Friday Noon surpassing the free trade float of 22.8-M/shares

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

