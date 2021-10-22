VICTORIAN SYNDICATIONS – COME RACING WITH US

Let’s face it, racehorse ownership is the most fun you can have standing up.

Sure, there’s many a wobble between Stinx and Winx but at the end of the day, it’s all about the enjoyment – the chance to cheer on your neddy and to celebrate (or commiserate) with like-minded folk.

Unfortunately, 99% of us are not in a position to race a team of horses ourselves, so syndication is the answer. And trust us, you’ll get just as much enjoyment whooping it up at the racecourse bar as you would in the penthouse at the Burj Al Arab.

Bottom line is that we all just want to be looked after. There are no guarantees of success in horse racing – otherwise the 1% would own ALL the horses – but we can all be provided with expertise, next level communication and fair trading.

That’s where Neville Murdoch comes in. Nev has formed Victorian Syndications and the first handful of horses to race under the banner will have been bred and raised at Nev’s Larneuk Stud. And, by the time you get involved, they’ll have been broken in as well.

Committed to the success of Victorian Syndications, Nev will be the managing owner of each horse raced under the banner and keep a minimum 20% ownership of all horses.

Although Victorian Syndications might be new, Nev has been involved in the industry for over 20 years: as a breeder, owner and studmaster, with his Larneuk Stud one of the most prolific winner getters in the state.

Just some of the horses bred and/or raised and/or raced by Larneuk Stud include Ilovemyself (a Flemington 2YO stakes winner on debut), Wolves (Group 2 placed on debut), Group placed O’tauto, Serious Sarah (a winner at her only start), Ilovethegame (Sandown winner on debut) and recent winner Reddy, who has four placings from five outings.

“This is not just an interest on the side – this is what I do for a living!”

Nev has mucked out more than his share of horse droppings over the years, but is definitely no fan of bullshit. Nev knows what it’s like to cheer home a winner at Moonee Valley and Moe and has a pretty good idea of what it takes to get that winner. Minimise the fuss, maximise the fun.

Horses will be trained by Greg Eurell, Patrick Payne and other leading trainers

The first few horses to be offered by Victorian Syndications will be announced in the coming weeks, but for further information, phone Nev Murdoch on 0418 105 706 or Adrian Mezzalira on 0419 341 309.