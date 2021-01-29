The Latest Question on Masking: Are 3 Better than 1?

#Masking #COVID

In order to “maximize protection” against COVID-19, researchers recommended layering 2 types of masks or using a 3-layer mask to keep particles out

There is just 1 big problem to covering your mouth and nose with multiple layers of material: “At some point, ‘we run the risk of making it too hard to breathe’”

In the video below, Dr. Ted Noel uses a vaping device and several different types of masks, including disposable and cloth to illustrate that vapor clearly passes around and through the masks

The 1st randomized controlled trial of the effectiveness of surgical face masks against SARS-CoV-2 infection found masks did not statistically significantly reduce the incidence of infection

Researchers writing in PeerJ said cloth masks have “poor filtering efficiency” due to large, open pores present in the masks; this got even worse after washing, with filtering efficiency dropping by 20% after the mask was washed and dried 4 times.

Face Masks do not reduce COVID-19 infection rate.

COVID-19 Cases Higher in Areas With Mask Mandates

Widespread mask mandates were rolled out despite a lack of solid evidence to support their use among the general population. In an attempt to add some science into the equation, computer scientists, actuaries and data analysts from Rational Ground looked at COVID-19 cases from 1 May 2020, to 15 December 2020, in all 50 U.S. states.

They calculated how many cases per day occurred by population with and without mask mandates. Among states without a mask mandate, 5,781,716 cases were counted over 5,772 days.

This works out to:

No mask mandates: 17 cases per 100,000 people per day

Mask mandates: 27 cases per 100,000 people per day

In short, COVID-19 cases were higher with mask mandates than without masks

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!