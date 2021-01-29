Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ABT $AXP $EXAS $IVZ $STM

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 29 January, as follows:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 140 price target at BTIG Research. The Wall Street consensus target is 125.94.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) was raised to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank, which has a 130 price objective. The consensus objective for the credit card giant is 130.76.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was started at Truist Securities with a Buy rating and a 226 target price. The consensus target is 160.80.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded at UBS from Neutral to Buy with a 24 price objective. That compares with the consensus objective of 22.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) was reiterated at Buy by Craig Hallum and saw its price target raised to 48 from 46. The consensus target is $41.64

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!