Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose more than 1% Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,725.70 by 2350 GMT on track to rise 1.7% in January, its 4th straight monthly gainer.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.5% at 13,279.96 set to gain 0.8% on the month.
Japanese shares slipped on Friday, giving up early gains, as a boost from technology companies reporting upbeat earnings was overshadowed by investors’ profit-taking and rebalancing at the end of month.
The market is on pace to post its 3rd month running of gains. The Nikkei is hanging below a 30-yr high marked earlier this month.
Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped 0.18% to 28,145.63 by midday. The broader Topix was down 0.07% at 1,837.60.
China stocks recorded a weekly loss of more than 3% Friday, although they posted monthly gainers on increasing hopes of an economic recovery.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.5% lower to 5,351.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% to 3,483.07.
On the wk, CSI300 dropped 3.9%, while SSEC declined 3.4%.
In January, the CSI300 was up 2.7%, while SSEC was up 0.3%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|1:59am EST
|158.48
|-2.50
|-1.55%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:03am EST
|354.57
|-0.60
|-0.17%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:03am EST
|1,610.16
|+2.17
|+0.13%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|27,663.39
|-534.03
|-1.89%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:18am EST
|28,457.53
|-93.24
|-0.33%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:34am EST
|6,870.90
|-46.70
|-0.68%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|1:32am EST
|2,976.21
|-92.84
|-3.03%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|12:29am EST
|1,459.27
|-9.24
|-0.63%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:33am EST
|5,895.95
|-83.44
|-1.40%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|28 Jan 2021
|6,612.62
|-239.22
|-3.49%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,483.07
|-22.11
|-0.63%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:19am EST
|46,858.95
|-15.41
|-0.03%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|28 Jan 2021
|1,568.05
|-12.57
|-0.80%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Jan 2021
|303.61
|-27.12
|-8.20%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
