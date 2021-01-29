Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares rose more than 1% Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,725.70 by 2350 GMT on track to rise 1.7% in January, its 4th straight monthly gainer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.5% at 13,279.96 set to gain 0.8% on the month.

Japanese shares slipped on Friday, giving up early gains, as a boost from technology companies reporting upbeat earnings was overshadowed by investors’ profit-taking and rebalancing at the end of month.

The market is on pace to post its 3rd month running of gains. The Nikkei is hanging below a 30-yr high marked earlier this month.

Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped 0.18% to 28,145.63 by midday. The broader Topix was down 0.07% at 1,837.60.

China stocks recorded a weekly loss of more than 3% Friday, although they posted monthly gainers on increasing hopes of an economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.5% lower to 5,351.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% to 3,483.07.

On the wk, CSI300 dropped 3.9%, while SSEC declined 3.4%.

In January, the CSI300 was up 2.7%, while SSEC was up 0.3%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:59am EST 158.48 -2.50 -1.55% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:03am EST 354.57 -0.60 -0.17% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:03am EST 1,610.16 +2.17 +0.13% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 27,663.39 -534.03 -1.89% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:18am EST 28,457.53 -93.24 -0.33% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:34am EST 6,870.90 -46.70 -0.68% .KS11 KOSPI Index 1:32am EST 2,976.21 -92.84 -3.03% .SETI SET Composite Index 12:29am EST 1,459.27 -9.24 -0.63% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:33am EST 5,895.95 -83.44 -1.40% .PSI PSE Composite Index 28 Jan 2021 6,612.62 -239.22 -3.49% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,483.07 -22.11 -0.63% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:19am EST 46,858.95 -15.41 -0.03% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 28 Jan 2021 1,568.05 -12.57 -0.80% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Jan 2021 303.61 -27.12 -8.20%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!