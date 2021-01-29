Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose more than 1% Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 6,725.70 by 2350 GMT on track to rise 1.7% in January, its 4th straight monthly gainer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.5% at 13,279.96 set to gain 0.8% on the month.

Japanese shares slipped on Friday, giving up early gains, as a boost from technology companies reporting upbeat earnings was overshadowed by investors’ profit-taking and rebalancing at the end of month.

The market is on pace to post its 3rd month running of gains. The Nikkei is hanging below a 30-yr high marked earlier this month.

Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped 0.18% to 28,145.63 by midday. The broader Topix was down 0.07% at 1,837.60.

 China stocks recorded a weekly loss of more than 3% Friday, although they posted monthly gainers on increasing hopes of an economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.5% lower to 5,351.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% to 3,483.07.

On the wk, CSI300 dropped 3.9%, while SSEC declined 3.4%.

In January, the CSI300 was up 2.7%, while SSEC was up 0.3%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:59am EST158.48-2.50-1.55%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:03am EST354.57-0.60-0.17%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:03am EST1,610.16+2.17+0.13%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST27,663.39-534.03-1.89%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:18am EST28,457.53-93.24-0.33%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:34am EST6,870.90-46.70-0.68%
.KS11KOSPI Index1:32am EST2,976.21-92.84-3.03%
.SETISET Composite Index12:29am EST1,459.27-9.24-0.63%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:33am EST5,895.95-83.44-1.40%
.PSIPSE Composite Index28 Jan 20216,612.62-239.22-3.49%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,483.07-22.11-0.63%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:19am EST46,858.95-15.41-0.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI28 Jan 20211,568.05-12.57-0.80%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Jan 2021303.61-27.12-8.20%

