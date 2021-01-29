#Ferrari #Breadvan #homage

Niels van Roij Design (Holland) is responsible for a number of impressive one-off and small-series vehicles, the most impressive so far is this 1-off Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Homage.

Sketched by the Dutch designer sometime in Y 2018, it was hand-hammered into form by coachbuilder Bas van Roomen using a donor Ferrari 550 Maranello coupé equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Building an homage to the Y 1962 original (pictured above) using a front-engine V12 was the right call. Not only did the 250 GT use the same recipe, but the 550 Maranello itself also became a proper racing machine thanks to companies like Italtecnica, Baumgartner Sportwagen Technik, and most famously, Prodrive in England.

Now, ready for Y 2021, we get Niels van Roij’s ‘new Breadvan’, who said that he has difficult task of implementing all the design features of the original Drogo-bodied prototypo onto a Ferrari from the 1990’s designed by Pininfarina.

Mr. van Roij went all in, and the result is very impressive.

“Automotive design is about the search and the experiment, which is only truly achievable in a handmade sketch,” Niels van Roij said. “In the ideation sketches, differences can not only be seen in proportions and surfacing, the skin of the car but also in the application of graphics and other details. Such as the bespoke exhausts and unique headlights. Eventually, this process produces a so-called key sketch: the one sketch chosen to be developed into more elaborated, rendered ideas.”

He added, “It was a complex task to translate the essence of the legendary car into a contemporary design. We intended to be inspired by the original but ensured we were not limited by it in our creativity. The Breadvan Homage is a new original.”

“A car is a complex, 3-dimensional sculpture, which has to look right from all angles and under a different light,” said the designer. “Like sketching, the clay modeling process is iterative and the Breadvan Homage was reshaped many times, to get it to spot on. After establishing the correct proportions the search for sophistication in the surfacing, or skin, started: finding the right subtleties for transitions from one element to another. It includes the exterior graphics like the richly sculpted air vents on the fenders.”

Now a bit about the man who hammered the aluminum into shape

Bas van Roomen works on behalf of major collectors and high-end restoration companies and is 1 of a few in the Netherlands that builds modern coachbuilt cars, including the products of Niels van Roij. Hand-beaten into a fitting Breadvan Homage, his latest was finished in a specially designed Red paint.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is at, the Key support is at .

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and expect the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 that will be reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished trading Thursday at 206.98 against it 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

All technical indicators are Neutral with a Bullish bias, the Key support is at 198.37, the Key resistance is 213.62. Ferrari’s stock is still oversold in here, but the Homing Pidgeon candlestick indicates that the selling is over.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral Thursday. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 239.98.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term , the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 230/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there has been just 1 instance of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!