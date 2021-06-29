The Healing Powers of Blueberries

#blueberries #health #healing #superfood

“Blueberries can help protect us from cancer, keep our hearts and brains healthy, I eat them daily and consider them a superfood“– Paul Ebeling

Blueberries contain vitamin C, B complex, vitamin E, vitamin A, copper, selenium, zinc, iron, magnesium, manganese and potassium.

Here are the Top Health Benefits of Blueberries, as follows:

1. More antioxidants per serving than all other fruits, vegetables, spices and seasonings. Antioxidants are compounds in foods that neutralize chemicals called free radicals (unstable molecules), produced by oxidation in the human body. Antioxidants found in foods protect your cells from the effects of free radicals. Free radicals are produced when your body digests your food for energy and by environmental toxins. They can damage cells; have been linked to conditions such as heart and liver disease, cancer and a weakened immune system.

2. Great for the Brain: They Improve Memory.

Blueberry juice improves memory in older adults. “When it comes to brain protection, there is nothing quite like blueberries, call the blueberry the brain berry,” says Dr. James Joseph, at the USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University.

3. Anti-Cancer Benefits:Studies with blueberries have found that breast cancer, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, and cancers of the small intestine were reduced. These studies were on human cells or laboratory animals so we are still waiting for more research, but so far research points to astounding healing powers. Good news is there is an increasing percentage of blueberry research focusing on anti-cancer benefits.

4. Good for the Heart: Much research has shown how good blueberries are for the heart. Women who ate at least 3 servings of blueberries per week had fewer heart attacks. Blueberries contain high levels of compounds that have cardiovascular benefits.

5. Reduces Risk of Diabetes: 1 of the antioxidants found in blueberries, anthocyanins which give them their blue color has been found to lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. People who ate two or more servings of blueberries weekly reduced their risk of developing diabetes by 23% in 1 study. Blueberries are low on the Glycemic Index, so people with diabetes can easily consume them.

The US is the world’s largest producer of blueberries. If all the blueberries grown in North America in one year were spread out in a single layer, they would cover a four-lane highway from New York to Chicago.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively