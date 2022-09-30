The Dubai Metaverse Assembly hosted a series of side sessions on Thursday taking delegates on a virtual space odyssey to the horizons of the metaverse.

Senior executives from major corporations as well as leaders and experts in metaverse technologies also discussed topics such as the relationship between the metaverse and gaming, retail, banking, and venture capital.

Seven side sessions took place on the sidelines of the second day of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, which convened more than 600 delegates at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, to lead discussions on the metaverse.

Taking place in the Dubai Future Accelerators, EVERDOME presented a workshop on ‘Creating Worlds and Experiences for a Hyper-Realistic Metaverse’, which included an interplanetary journey to Mars. Participants were taken on an immersive space journey to a detailed metaverse city on the Red Planet. They explored the potential of a pioneering metaverse adventure with both social and business elements and learned about the BIG metaverse adoption hypotheses as well as the creative process of worldbuilding.

MasterCard hosted a workshop titled ‘How Shopping, Banking, and Gaming are Spearheading the Metaverse’, while another workshop by Verse Estate at Coders HQ titled ‘The Metaverse: Not Just a Game but a Game Changer,’ examined how the metaverse is increasingly impacting sectors and spheres outside of gaming.

Meanwhile, a session titled ‘Venture Capital for the Metaverse’, led by the UAE’s Crypto Oasis at Coders HQ, explored investment opportunities in virtual worlds. Crypto Oasis hosted another side session at Coders HQ titled ‘Web2: Silicon Valley, Web 3: Crypto Oasis’.

MetaDecrypt led a workshop at Government Accelerators called ‘A Day of Immersive Learning Experience in the Metaverse’, which exposed participants to the potential of the metaverse to transform training and education. Another workshop titled ‘Metaverse and Web3 Discussions’ was also organised by MetaCon.

The inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly took place on 28th and 29th September 2022 and witnessed more than 25 main and side sessions led by tech experts and specialists in the metaverse and AI systems worked together on tangible outcomes contributing to the future of the metaverse. The Assembly is aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy to transform Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.