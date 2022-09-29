Finance Blocks by KXCO $FBX Lists on Coinstore

Finance Blocks announces listing its $FBX Token on Singapore based Global crypto exchange – Coinstore

The live Finance Blocks price today is $0.030598 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,161,708 USD. Finance Blocks is up 0.64% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1854, with a live market cap of $272,013 USD. It has a circulating supply of 8,889,956 FBX coins and a max. supply of 1,000,000,000 FBX coins.

FBX helps financial institutions effectively address modern-day challenges with the fully customizable digital banking platform and professional services.

FBX white-label mobile banking app that your customers will love. It is a simple, affordable and fast time-to-market solution designed for financial institutions and Corporates.

FBX software solution comes as a combination of back-end services, mobile application, web front-end for clients and administrators and an extensive API for developers. We handle ongoing maintenance and technical support, thus, our clients feel confident while staying focused on their business.

Microservices infrastructure makes our platform modular and extremely flexible, allowing to perform customizations, innovations and extensions in an efficient manner all on chain.

FBX Banking Solution

Banks and Financial Institutions

Securitization and Tokenization

Global Market Access

Metaverse and Web3 Solutions

Payroll solutions

Fintech platforms

Brokerage & Investments

POS & Merchant services

Remittance Management

FX Management

Asset Management

Loan origination

Microfinance

Fiat & Crypto payments

Neobank projects

BNPL Solutions

Crypto Interoperability

About Coinstore

Coinstore was founded in 2020. There are 160 employees worldwide distributed mainly in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, serving more than 850,000 registered users in 175 countries. Coinstore provides global users with fast and smooth cryptocurrency trading services, derivatives business, OTC services, and NFT services. Coinstore Labs provides project owners with integrated solutions of “technology development, compliance counseling, integrated marketing, community operations, investment incubation” and much more.

Coinstore supports 102 spot pairs and 34 futures pairs. All features are available on Coinstore’s mobile app for iOS and Android, and on desktop.

Coinstore has implemented robust AML/CFT measures, which include a mandatory, tiered approach to KYC.