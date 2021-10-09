The Best Restaurant in the World

#restaurant #Noma #Michelin #Copenhagen #Denmark

“If you can dine anywhere in the world make it Noma in Copenhagen”— Paul Ebeling

It’s official: the Scandinavian restaurant was just awarded the title of the “World’s Best Restaurant” by a prestigious panel of 1,000 food critics, chefs, and restaurateurs.

It is not the 1st time Noma has received the distinguished accolade: It took home the Top spot in Ys 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. And a few wks ago, it was awarded 3 Michelin Stars, making its critical culinary acclaim, well, universal and uncontested.

“Noma has arguably been the most influential restaurant of its generation, setting new standards in terms of research and ingredient sourcing, dish development and presentation. It has become one of the most sought-after dining destinations by consumers from all over the world and we are delighted to announce it as this year’s No.1,” William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said.

Founder René Redzepi and his team are always finding and foraging for new things, meaning very few diners will experience the same exact food. But the World’s Best Restaurant website namechecks a few highlights from last season that stood out to the academy’s members: “a groundbreaking vegetarian celeriac shawarma, a duck dish of leg, brain and heart served with claw, feather and beak, and sweet crab meat served on a flatbread cut into the shape of a crab.”

So, foodies if you are looking for a culinary adventure Copenhagen should be Top of you palates.

