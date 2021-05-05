The Best Cakes & Pastries in Paris

#Paris #bakeries #carbs #Angelina

The thought of Paris brings up visions of pâtisserie windows filled with glistening tarts, colorful macarons and ornate cakes. And every shop and restaurant in Paris has its specialty, and so it is important to try the very best.

Whether it’s a Paris-Brest or the city’s finest croissant, the pâtisserie reigns supreme from perfectly layered pains au chocolat, millefeuille and pretty fruit tarts to boundary-pushing pastries and Angelina is #1

Angelina is known for its hot chocolate and its African hot chocolate in particular, but there are other more substantial offerings available, including French baked goods and pastries.

Plus dine in and savor classic French café fare: sole meunière, duck confit, Andalouse omelette with peppers and onions, quiche lorraine.

Address: 226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

Phone: +33 1 42 60 82 00

Monday – Friday, 7:30 am to 7:00 pm. Saturday & Sunday, 8:30 am to 7:00 pm

