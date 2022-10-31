Thailand at American Film Market 2022

Discover a Transformed Thai Film Industry and the Latest Benefits of Filming in Thailand

LOS ANGELES, October 29, 2022 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government hosts Thai Night AFM 2022 at American Film Market (AFM) on November 2nd to foster the ongoing development of the Thai Film Industry for this business matching event.

DITP has played an active role in the development of Thailand as a growing center of movie making in Asia. Thailand’s advantages in creativity, cost, talent, production, location, post-production, computer graphic and co-production have only been enhanced and strengthened during the Covid hiatus.

A result of careful planning and new strategies, Thailand has adapted to the fast-changing market conditions and transformed itself into a destination that is more creative and rewarding for filmmakers and content buyers than ever.

The American Film Market this year is being held on November 1 – 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California where Thai Studios as well as representatives from the government and private sector in attendance will be looking to expand distribution and help people learn about the many opportunities that exist in the Thai Film Industry.

Thai Night is an annual glamorous evening event at key film markets and festivals aiming to showcase Thai Film Industry to the world.

Thai Night will be presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi and attended by Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce along with other senior officers and members of the film and entertainment industry.

It is your chance to discover the opportunities in Thailand as well as make connections in the fast-growing Thai Film Industry at Thai Night which provides unique setting for everyone involved in the sector to come together and establish connections at a country, corporate and individual level. Eight Thai companies chosen by DITP for their talents will also be featured and present.

Besides the expectations to create cross-border creative and investment partnerships, the Thai Night event will also lead to a continuing cultural exchange between Thailand and the international community.

Thailand has one of the world’s most attractive incentive programs for film makers, the program provides a 15-20% cash rebate on local spending and an additional set of rebates for those that meet specific conditions. The new improved measures are just another reason to make Thailand your creative hub. This competitive advantage has not gone unnoticed by the international community, in 2021 despite the pandemic there has been a surge in foreign movies shot in Thailand and attracting over US$ 156.5 million.

Hollywood has acknowledged Thailand’s transformation. Fast& Furious 9, a $200m-budget film, chose exotic Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan, and Phuket islands in the south known for their uniquely beautiful scenery as locations. The movie generated a Box Office of over $720m.

Other notable recent high-profile productions include, The Serpent, Extraction, Da 5 Bloods, Deliver us from Evil and Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Thailand, apart from being a wonderful place to film, has also produced some amazing talent and increasingly popular content awarded last year in various parts of the world.

Visit DITP and Thailand Film Office to find out more information at AFM, 5th floor Atrium, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel where appointments can also be made to meet with the eight Thai film companies in person. They represent a cross section of the diverse and vibrant Thai Film Industry, whether you are looking for shooting locations, talent or to buy content you will find all the components for your next project.

About the American Film Market® (AFM®) The AFM is the most efficient film acquisition, development and networking event in the world. More than US$1 billion in production and distribution deals are closed every year — on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production. Over six days in November, 7,000+ professionals from 70+ countries access the entire global catalogue of available films and projects, attend world class conferences, and connect with decision makers. The AFM is produced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance®.

About the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The DITP promotes Thai products and services as well as develops and expands markets for them and enhances the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs through various trade and promotional activities.

