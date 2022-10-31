Crypto News:KXCO Update



Exchange

Charts and Integrated Bid/Ask is now live and in testing, the integrated approach means you

no longer have to sort through Exchanges to find the best price, it is automatically reflected

on screen, this makes for the most comprehensive market in Crypto anywhere.

We are going to be adding some additional features “Deliver” all orders marked will ensure

whatever Digital Asset is purchased is moved directly to your wallet, not simply reflected

across the various broker’s accounts as is the current industry practice. What you buy on

KXCO is actually delivered to a Custody destination either on KXCO or externally as

requested, this is a feature unique to KXCO.



Digital Asset Exchange

The Digital Asset Exchange featuring Bonds, Equities and Real Estate from different parts of

the world will go live in November, several customers are on board and ready to go and we

are working with many more to refine their offerings and ensure legal compliance.



A global currency is one that is accepted for trade throughout the world and that is the plan in

the Blockchain world for FBX.

FBX will

Currency regulator or bank of issue

Setting of interest rates

Bank to KXCO

Custodian of Asset and Currency reserves

Custodian of all other currency

Clearing house for transfer and settlement

About KXCO™

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.