Crypto News: KXCO Update

Exchange

Charts and Integrated Bid/Ask is now live and in testing, the integrated approach means you
no longer have to sort through Exchanges to find the best price, it is automatically reflected
on screen, this makes for the most comprehensive market in Crypto anywhere.
We are going to be adding some additional features “Deliver” all orders marked will ensure
whatever Digital Asset is purchased is moved directly to your wallet, not simply reflected
across the various broker’s accounts as is the current industry practice. What you buy on
KXCO is actually delivered to a Custody destination either on KXCO or externally as
requested, this is a feature unique to KXCO.


Digital Asset Exchange

The Digital Asset Exchange featuring Bonds, Equities and Real Estate from different parts of
the world will go live in November, several customers are on board and ready to go and we
are working with many more to refine their offerings and ensure legal compliance.


A global currency is one that is accepted for trade throughout the world and that is the plan in
the Blockchain world for FBX.
FBX will
Currency regulator or bank of issue
Setting of interest rates
Bank to KXCO
Custodian of Asset and Currency reserves
Custodian of all other currency
Clearing house for transfer and settlement

About KXCO™

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.

Crypto King
https://www.knights.app
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does them and who makes the money. Where there were once huge barriers to entry, the door is now open. Individuals can now access income from the type of business once reserved for Institutions, Governments and High Net-Worth Individuals. They can through Blockchain, DeFi and P2P protocols became bankers participating in income from trading, brokerage, settlements, fees, mortgages, finance, margin lending and a host of other financial services.

