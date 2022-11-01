3 Tokens Crypto Enthusiasts Predict To Give Good Returns

Tamadoge

During presale, Tamadoge went up 2,000% from approx $0.01 to a high of $0.197. Market cap sits at around $24 million. Its utility is connected an upcoming NFT-based crypto game, as a rewards token. Tamadoge is a P2E platform where users can use Tamadoge (TAMA) tokens to buy, sell and trade Tamadoge pets. Tamadoge (TAMA) has a maximum supply of two billion tokens. Tamadoge raised $19 million during its presale stage, this gained attention on social media platform Twitter, reeling in 80,000 followers.

TAMA is listed on OKX exchange.



SushiSwap

DonAlt and Jim Talbot, top traders in Crypto, have both spoken about the bullish trend predictions they have for SushiSwap. Currently trading at $1.7, it is said to go to $23. The Sushi DAO has approved a legal restructuring on Oct. 26. According to Sushi, the “purpose of the entity structure & framework is to provide maximum flexibility for Sushi to proceed in whichever direction the DAO or governance takes it, while also mitigating risk.”



ApeCoin

ApeCoin is part of the Bored Apes NFTs, with the Bored Apes already trending and selling for high amounts, the coin is following not far behind. Currently trading at around $5, with an all time high of $28. All Bored Ape transactions also use ApeCoin (APE) as the primary coin. Holders of the APE coin participate decisions, fund allocations, rules, partnerships, and project selection for ApeCoin.