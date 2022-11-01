Cardano Price Analysis

Cardano’s price has gone up by 2.5% in the past 24 hours, that is 15% in the last week. Regardless of recent gains though, the price is still down by 4% for the month. The recent Crypto price rises are pointing at a full Crypto and Stock market rebound. Short and medium trades are expected to be bullish.

ICYMI: Our weekly #Cardano development update is live on #EssentialCardano! Check out what our dev team has been up to and get the latest on our development progress. As always, we welcome your feedback and comments👇 https://t.co/ybuP7P697q — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 30, 2022

Since September, 2021, 100 projects and over 3,500 Plutus scripts (i.e. smart contracts) have grown on the blockchain. Cardano started the year with a total value of $1 million, and has now reached $70 million. The next run should see Cardano beat its all time high of $3.09.