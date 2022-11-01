Cardano Price Analysis

Cardano’s price has gone up by 2.5% in the past 24 hours, that is 15% in the last week. Regardless of recent gains though, the price is still down by 4% for the month. The recent Crypto price rises are pointing at a full Crypto and Stock market rebound. Short and medium trades are expected to be bullish.
Since September, 2021, 100 projects and over 3,500 Plutus scripts (i.e. smart contracts) have grown on the blockchain. Cardano started the year with a total value of $1 million, and has now reached $70 million. The next run should see Cardano beat its all time high of $3.09.