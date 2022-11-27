Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Undervalued

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has steadily increased its delivery numbers throughout the year. In the first quarter, the company delivered 184,800 vehicles, comprised of just Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla was experiencing some supply challenges with the Model S and Model X lines at the time.

By Q2, Tesla started Model S Plaid deliveries, which contributed a little to its final delivery numbers of 201,250. Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter. The company has delivered 627,350 cars so far this year.

Tesla’s vehicle deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to just over 343,800 units. Quarterly deliveries increased by just under 35 percent during the third quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter of 2022. Between July and September 2022, deliveries crossed the 340,000 unit threshold, a new record for the brand.

Tesla is set to begin delivering the company’s all-electric class 8 truck in December.

There’s quite a lot of excitement heading into the Tesla Semi’s first deliveries. This is partly due to the truck itself, which has been five years in the making, as well as the potential surprises that Tesla may include in the event itself.

