During Asia trading hours, 73,224 ETH, worth $85.67 million was moved to Binance. This caused a dip in the price, as reason for moving to a centralised exchange is usually to sell or for derivitives trading, increasing the volatilty in the market. The Ethereum was said to have been held in a staking pool located on Curve. The price fell 4%, now hovering around at $1,169.